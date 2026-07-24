Clay County District Schools opens registration for all grades

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools has opened registration for all schools and all grade levels, the district announced.

The district, which is A-rated and offers nationally recognized programs, is encouraging both local and out-of-area families to enroll.

Clay County residents can register immediately at OneClay.net/Registration.

Families living outside Clay County may apply through Controlled Open Enrollment (COE), which allows students from neighboring counties to attend district schools if space is available. Open seats by school and grade level can be viewed at OneClay.net/COE.

The district noted that submitting a COE application does not guarantee placement, as assignments depend on available space and eligibility criteria.

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