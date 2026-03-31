Clay County Fair begins Thursday, deputies urge patience and planning

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Fair is marking a major milestone this year, celebrating its 40th anniversary as it prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors when gates open Thursday, April 2nd.

As families get ready for rides, food, and entertainment, local leaders say safety is just as much a priority as the fun. On Tuesday, officials gathered to walk through preparations, with a strong focus on keeping the event running smoothly for everyone attending.

Crowds of this size bring excitement but also challenges. Traffic remains one of the biggest concerns. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said deputies have spent months planning for the influx of visitors, especially with only a two-lane road leading in and out of the fairgrounds.

“At the end of the day, we have a two-lane road leading in and out of this property. But our team is ready; we’ve been evaluating it for months now. And we are excited.”

Drivers are urged to be patient and follow directions from deputies directing traffic and parking. Law enforcement is also encouraging visitors to download the SaferWatch app, which will serve as a key communication tool throughout the fair.

With large crowds expected, officials are also focused on helping families keep track of their children. Parents are encouraged to take a picture of their child upon arriving, giving law enforcement an up-to-date picture in case they get separated.

Clay County Fire Rescue Chief David Kuykendall is also reminding families to come prepared for long days outdoors. That includes wearing sunscreen, choosing comfortable shoes, and staying hydrated while navigating the fairgrounds.

Maintaining a safe and family-friendly environment is a top priority, especially as law enforcement across the region continues to monitor issues like unpermitted teen takeover gatherings. Sheriff Cook said communication between parents and teens is key before heading out.

“Have a conversation with your teen about behavior in general. Have a conversation with your teen about what you expect from them. And just know that any sort of shenanigans - over 100,000 people come to enjoy this family-friendly fair, and we’re going to keep it family- friendly.”

With planning months in the making, officials say they are ready. Now, they are asking the public to do their part, so the Clay County Fair can remain a safe place for families to make memories.

The Clay County fair will run until Sunday, April 12th.

You can purchase tickets to the fair here.

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