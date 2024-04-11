Clay County Fair will delay opening of gates due to severe weather Thursday

The Clay County Fair will delay its opening time on Thursday due to severe weather moving through the area, the Clay County Fair Association said in a news release.

Instead of opening at 2 p.m., the fair will open at 4 p.m.

The Clay County Fair Association said it met with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Emergency Management, and the National Weather Service to make the decision “for the safety of our volunteers, workers and guests,” the release said.

Fairgoers are asked to follow the fair’s social media accounts Facebook, X, and Instagram for more updates.

