Jacksonville firefighter facing DUI charges is now on desk duty, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville firefighter is facing DUI charges.

Action News Jax has confirmed Mariah Karey Carter, 31, was booked into jail Saturday just before 5 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said Carter has been employed by them since 2018.

She has been pulled off the street and reassigned to desk duty, JFRD said.

Carter’s arrest report shows she failed a sobriety test and was upset about the arrest and resisted without violence while an officer was trying to put her in the back of a car.

Action News Jax is going through Carter’s arrest report and will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

