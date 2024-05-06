Clay County Fire Rescue, resident help release injured baby hawk back to the wild

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Thanks to a concerned resident and fire rescue, a baby hawk rescued after being blown out of its nest from high winds was returned to the wild.

The hawk was brought to a rehab organization and brought back to health. Fast forward to Monday; the little hawk was ready to be released. But the resident had no idea how to get the hawk back into the tree it fell from.

“In a last-ditch effort, he called us,” Clay County Fire Rescue said. “We checked to see if it would be safe for our crews to help, got a quick education from the organization on how to handle the bird safely and what to do, and used Ladder 20 to get our crew high enough to return the baby bird safely.”

Fire Rescue said it was also a good time for a refresher on basic ladder training for the crew.

The department thanked the resident and family for rescuing the hawk.

