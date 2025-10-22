Clay County firefighters quickly tame Wednesday morning boat fire

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue responded quickly to a boat fire early Wednesday morning after one of its members noticed the flames during a routine drive, officials said.

Crews responded to the call at 10:15 a.m. and managed to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The flames were completely extinguished in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials credited the quick action and training of the crew for preventing the fire from spreading further.

“Our crews remain vigilant and are always prepared to respond to emergencies,” CCFR said in a Facebook post.

