Clay County to host free Narcan, CPR and AED training

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Clay County Community Paramedicine will offer free public training on Narcan administration, hands-only CPR and AED use on Thursday, February 12, at the Fleming Island Library.

The training session is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

The Fleming Island library is located at 1895 Town Center Blvd.

To sign up, you can fill out this form, email community.paramedicine@claycountygov.com, or call 904-284-7703.

The training is designed to equip community members with life-saving skills in the event of cardiac emergencies and opioid overdoses.

