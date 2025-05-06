Clay County to host Kids Bike Rodeo event at the end of May

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County Parks and Recreation is teaming up with local businesses and organizations to host the Kids Bike Rodeo on May 30 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Kids can learn bike safety skills, go through obstacle courses, get a bike hospital checkup, and even clean their bikes at the bike car wash. Free bike helmets will be given out while supplies last. The event will also have helmet fittings, by appointment only.

Families can secure their spot and schedule a helmet fitting at LetsPlayClay.com

Scooters are welcomed at the event however motorized vehicles are not allowed.

Clay County to host Kids Bike Rodeo

© 2023 Cox Media Group