Clay County looking for firefighters/EMTs to join its ranks

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County has posted on its website that it is looking to hire firefighters/EMTs.

According to the county’s website, to be considered for the positions, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Must be at least 18 years old by date of employment



Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent



Must possess a valid State of Florida Driver’s License (Class E minimum)



Must Complete a certified Emergency Vehicle Operators Certificate (EVOC) program



Must be certified by the State of Florida Department of Health as an Emergency Medical Technician or Paramedic



Must have completed Fire Minimum Standards requirements under the applicable Florida State Statutes



Must have obtained certification by the American Heart Association (Provider Course C) or the American Red Cross equivalent



American Heart Association certification for Advanced Cardiac Life Support (Required for paramedics)



Must have refrained from use of tobacco products for at least one year prior to hire



To apply for a position, click here to visit Clay County’s career webpage. For licensing and certification information click here for firefighters or click here for EMT or paramedic.

