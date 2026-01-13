Clay County looking to preserve land for conservation

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County is accepting nominations for its Forests and Farms Conservation Lands Program until the end of February.

The program aims to work with property owners to purchase properties or conservation easements to support local conservation efforts.

The properties must support the program’s values, which include the protection of drinking water, wildlife habitats, forests and farms.

Nominations can be submitted through the county’s official website, claycountygov.com, by clicking the banner at the top of the homepage.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.