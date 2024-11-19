Clay County man arrested for 2023 crash that killed man in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Brian Struense, of Clay County, has been arrested for a deadly crash that happened in St. Johns County on Dec. 8, 2023.

According to court documents, Struense was driving on State Road A1A while under the influence of alcohol. He crashed into a car driven by Michael Wood.

Wood suffered serious injuries, but Struense didn’t stop.

Struense was stopped by a St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy and detained.

According to the document, a blood sample provided by Struense was tested by FDLE. Results “showed that approximately four hours after the crash Brian Struense had a blood alcohol level of 0.123 grams of alcohol per 100 [milliliters] of blood.”

Wood later died from his injuries on Dec. 12, 2023.

Struense was arrested on Monday, according to documents.

He is charged with DUI causing death to a human and failure to remain at a crash involving death.

