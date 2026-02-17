Kingsland man arrested after police seize drugs, firearms

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Camden County say they broke up a suspected drug operation and seized a large stash of illegal drugs and firearms during a raid on February 12.

On Thursday morning, police from several local agencies raided a house on West Lilly Street.

Officers say they stopped John Braxton, the main person they were investigating, as he left the house. At the same time, other officers went inside to search the home.

Inside, officers reported finding cocaine, meth, fentanyl pills, MDMA, and marijuana, along with drug packaging supplies and glassware.

Five guns were also recovered, including rifles with suppressors and several handguns.

Investigators say none of the guns were reported stolen.

A vehicle linked to the case was also taken away.

The home is near a childcare center and a private academy, which means tougher charges under Georgia law.

Braxton was arrested and faces multiple drug and firearm charges, police said.

