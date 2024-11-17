Clay County man pleads guilty to firearm charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Jackson Richard Perint has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Perint was previously arrested on April 3, 2024, but later was released on conditions; however, reports show he violated his terms of release and was later detained on August 15, 2024.

The initial charge comes from a detective with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Narcotics Unit, acting in an online undercover capacity, who arranged a drug transaction with Perint back in August of 2023.

Perint arrived on the scene and was held in a traffic stop due to a prior suspension on his license. During the stop, officers found a loaded 9mm pistol and ammunition scattered through the car. At the time, Perint was already a convicted felon, which prohibited him from processing a firearm under federal law.

Perint faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

