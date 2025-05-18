Clay County man pleads guilty to producing child sexual abuse material

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A Clay County man facing child exploitation charges now says he is guilty of the crime.

Evin Scott Young changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in federal court on May 14.

He was arrested in October 2024 after investigators served a search warrant on his Orange Park home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Court documents show agents began investigating Young in 2023 after receiving a cyber tip. An investigation later revealed that Young recorded his sexual encounters with at least two underage boys he met online.

He faces up to 30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.