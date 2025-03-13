Clay County man wins over $600 thousand playing scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man in Clay County has claimed a lump-sum prize of over $600 thousand after buying a winning scratch-off ticket.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Gustavo Cagigas of Fleming Island purchased a $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR ticket from the Amoco Express Food Mart in Orange Park. See the winning card below:

CLAY COUNTY MAN WINS $1 MILLION PLAYING $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR SCRATCH-OFF GAME

Cagigas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.