Clay County offers low-cost microchipping and rabies vaccinations

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County Animal Services provides low-cost Rabies Vaccinations and Microchipping on the first Thursday of every month from 3 to 5 p.m.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, email joslyn.bebout@claycountygov.com for assistance.

Thor had been missing from his owner for two years before he was brought in to Clay County Animal Services. Thanks to his microchip, CCAS was able to get in touch with his family and get him back home where he belongs.

“We are so happy for Thor and his family,” said Clay County Animal Services in a Facebook post.

Thor reunited (Clay County Animal Services)

