Clay County prepares for crowds, congestion during weekend holiday events

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for what they call a “Multitude of Christmas events” on Saturday, with tens of thousands of people expected at parades and holiday gatherings across the county.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said deputies are preparing for heavy traffic, large crowds, and the possibility of children temporarily getting separated from their families.

“Operation Reindeer Games is the nickname that we have given Saturday as a whole with the 25 or so events that are happening,” Cook said.

Video from past years shows streets packed with families, strollers, and holiday cheer. Cook said the agency will increase patrols and will rely heavily on the SaferWatch app, which will push out alerts about road closures and potential safety concerns.

“Expect heavy traffic on Saturday all over the county,” Cook said. “We are going to be using the SaferWatch app to notify people of road closures. Between 30 minutes and an hour prior to closing our road for a parade, we will push that out.”

Cook said they are also preparing for the likelihood that some children may wander off in the crowd.

“I am confident that we will probably have some kids wander off. The SaferWatch app has proven a successful recovery tool for us,” she said.

The app allows deputies — and users — to receive a photo and description of a missing child instantly, speeding up reunifications.

Last year’s largest events drew between 5,000 and 6,000 people, while smaller ones saw about 500 to 1,000 attendees.

Cook urged families to come prepared.

“Three things: pack your patience, leave early, download the SaferWatch app — but most importantly, have a great time. It’s going to be a great day in Clay County on Saturday,” she said.

The sheriff’s office is reminding parents to take a quick photo of their child’s outfit before heading into crowds, making identification easier should they become separated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]