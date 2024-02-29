Clay County prescribed burn helps reduce destructive wildfires, other benefits

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 154-acre prescribed burn is taking place Thursday at J.P. Hall Bayard Point Conservation Area in Clay County.

The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting the burn to remove material that can fuel wildfires and maintain the health of fire-dependent ecosystems.

“Prescribed fire is the use of carefully planned fire purposefully set under stringent conditions to manage the fire’s effects,” the water management district said in a statement.

The district ensures the safety of residents and the surrounding environment by monitoring wind and weather to minimize the impact of smoke.

These prescribed burns are important in preventing wildfires. They minimize fuels (dead tree growth, grasses, shrubs, and fallen pine needles) that naturally build up over time, while also helping to manage the growth of woody shrubs.

You can learn more about the district’s prescribed burn program by visiting www.sjrwmd.com/lands/management/prescribedfire.

