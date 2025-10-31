Clay County residents demand change after another child struck on Pine Ridge Parkway

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Some Clay County parents are worried about the safety conditions along one Middleburg road after a second child was struck by a vehicle Friday morning, and this time it was a school bus.

The accident happened around 8 am Friday, and residents say this is something that is concerning, as just last week another pedestrian was hit up the road.

This surveillance video shows the moments of a school bus with seven kids on board. Turns on the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway and Creek Bluff Lane, and seconds later, a collision with a child on a scooter.

Florida Highway Patrol says the child is an 8-year-old girl who was heading to school, driving her electric scooter.

FHP officials say that as the bus turned, the child crossed the lane and collided with the bus on the left side.

The video shows the point of impact and also captures the child getting back up after she was hit. A few moments later, the bus driver gets out to check if she’s okay.

FHP says the child was taken to the hospital with a serious injury. No one on the bus, including the driver, was injured.

Sirens woke up Millie Davis this morning. She says this is now the second person getting hit by a vehicle along Pine Ridge Parkway within one week. Davis says it has her concerned about safety along streets in this part of Middleburg.

“This is the second incident, and I’m hoping this brings more awareness,” said Millie Davis, resident.

Neighbors say kids are often out on bikes and scooters, and they want more done to protect them. They say a 30 mph speed limit along the stretch of Pine Ridge may be too fast, especially when kids go to school or simply play outside.

“That we need to get crossing guards out here, we need to get some type of police activity out here because if not, a child is going to die,” said Deborah Morillo, resident.

“It makes me scared for the parents that can’t walk their kids to school we try to be a community and help each other out but there is no crossing guards; there’s no support in that area,” said Stacy Barker, a mom.

