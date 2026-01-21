Clay County school board member skips education meeting amid backlash over social media remarks

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County School Board member Robert Alvero did not appear at a State Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, despite being directed to attend.

It comes as calls for his resignation continue to grow over controversial social media comments about the Black community.

Alvero’s absence came weeks after he posted a video on Facebook claiming that 80 percent of his experiences with African Americans had been “rude,” “nasty,” and “problematic.” The video, which has since been deleted, sparked widespread outrage in Clay County and beyond.

Anastasios Kamoutsas is the Commissioner of Education for the state of Florida

He summoned Alvero to appear before the state board, but Alvaro failed to show.

“Perhaps what’s most disappointing about today is the example Mr. Alvaro is setting for young people,” Kamoutsas said. “He was summoned to be at the board today. He is undermining this board’s authority.”

Kamoutsas said public reaction to Alvero’s comments reflects deeper concerns about leadership and accountability.

“At the January 8, 2026, Clay County School Board meeting, more than an hour of public comment reflected the deep frustration, anger, and loss of trust from residents across the community,” Kamoutsas said. “This level of public response underscores why the issue extends beyond a single comment and into broader questions of leadership and accountability. Moments like this requires more than explanation.”

The deleted video also included endorsements of white nationalist philosophies and admissions of bias, including toward people who share Alvero’s own Cuban heritage.

Alvero’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, argues any attempt to discipline his client would violate his First Amendment rights. Sabatini had previously confirmed Alvero would not attend the State Board of Education meeting and said he would pursue legal action if disciplinary steps are taken.

In a written response to Action News Jax, Sabatini said, “My client is too busy to deal with a woke state agency pushing political correctness and attempting to be the ‘Thought Police’ from Orwell’s 1984. The current state education board should be abolished & replaced with Floridians who respect the First Amendment.”

During the meeting, Kamoutsas delivered a direct message to Alvero, criticizing his decision to skip the meeting.

“I’d like to address something to you, Mr. Alvaro,” Kamoutsas said. “You said something that was pretty hurtful. Something that has given this board reason to want to assess your fitness to lead the students of Clay County. Ducking the consequences of your actions by refusing to stand before the board only furthers your lack of leadership.”

Kamoutsas also said he hopes no students were watching the meeting, adding that the situation does not reflect how people in positions of authority should respond when they are held accountable.

