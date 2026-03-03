Clay County School District seeks input on school start times; Take survey here:

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In 2023, Florida passed a law (HB 733) requiring middle schools start after 8 a.m. and senior high school start after 8:30 a.m. However, a more recent law passed in 2025 (SB 296) allows the Clay County School Board with the flexibility to decide what is best for our specific community.

The Clay County School Board is seeking the public’s input.

CLICK HERE to take the district’s survey, see options, and potential impacts.

