Clay County Schools opens registration for summer camps

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools has opened registration for a variety of summer camps.

OneClay summer camps are led by experienced teachers and coaches and provide a structured and supportive environment for children to stay active and build skills.

Spaces are limited, making early registration essential for families looking to secure a spot in these programs.

Summer camp offerings include:

For more information, visit OneClay’s website HERE.

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