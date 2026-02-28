Clay County schools to provide free heart screenings for incoming and first-time student-athletes

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County student-athletes will have access to free heart screenings beginning next month as part of a new state requirement aimed at detecting undiagnosed cardiac conditions.

The screenings are being offered through Clay County District Schools athletics and follow a new rule from the Florida High School Athletic Association tied to Florida’s Second Chance Act, which lawmakers passed last year.

The law requires student-athletes to complete heart screenings that include an electrocardiogram, or EKG, and ECG testing. The tests help detect previously undiagnosed heart conditions that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

The requirement applies to all incoming ninth-grade students and students in grades 10 through 12 who have never participated in high school athletics. Returning athletes who have already met the requirement are not required to complete the screening again.

According to district athletics officials, results will be emailed within seven to 10 days. Both the results and the required EL1 screening form must be submitted to a student’s high school athletic director before participating in any sports tryouts for the 2026-27 school year.

Parents can access the EL1 screening form on the FHSAA website under the parents section, or by CLICKING HERE.

Exemptions to the EL1 requirement are allowed for religious reasons or with a physician’s written statement.

Free screening dates and locations

In-school screenings will be offered at no cost at the following Clay County campuses:

Lake Asbury Junior — March 25

Orange Park Junior — April 1

Keystone Heights Junior — April 6

Lakeside Junior — April 8

Wilkinson Junior — April 28

Green Cove Junior — April 30

District officials said sign-up links will be distributed by each school a few weeks before the scheduled screening date. Parents with questions are encouraged to contact their child’s junior high athletic director.

