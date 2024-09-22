Clay County Sheriff, District Superintendent release informational videos amidst school threats

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating every school tip threat it gets.

Sheriff Michelle Cooke and Superintendent David Broskie shared the message in series of social media videos.

Sheriff Cook stressed that parents are responsible for their kid’s behavior.

She encourages parents to watch the following videos with their kids:

They want to remind students that the county has a zero-tolerance policy against school threats.

