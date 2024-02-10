CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled the Clay Watch registry, designed to provide invaluable support to members of our community who are part of a vulnerable population.

The Clay Watch registry offers a voluntary registry that empowers family members to supply essential information about their loved ones who may be prone to wandering.

This initiative is particularly beneficial for individuals with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Dementia, Autism, Traumatic Brain Injury, or any other special needs, physical or mental disabilities.

This program also includes our previous Elder Watch initiative, which provided information and support for elderly residents who are homebound. The CCSO maintained regular contact with these residents to ensure their well-being.

Participating in Clay Watch is entirely optional. Any information shared will be kept securely at the sheriff’s office and will only be accessed when necessary to find a missing or wandering person.

When you register, CCSO will provide you with a vinyl decal to place on or near your front door. Responding deputies will have knowledge of the special needs individuals and potential challenges before their arrival.

Sheriff Michelle Cook emphasized that there are instances where individuals may struggle to identify themselves or provide their home address, making the Clay Watch registry an invaluable resource for our law enforcement officers.

When a family member reports a vulnerable loved one missing, having a photograph, a physical description, and medical condition readily available enables law enforcement to disseminate the information and initiate a search more rapidly. This aids in the prompt identification and reunion with their loved ones, particularly in critical situations.

The Clay Watch registry offers peace of mind to community members concerned about their loved ones while also enhancing community safety and optimizing operational efficiency.

