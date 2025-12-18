Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating Orange Park shooting

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County investigators were on the scene Thursday morning of a shooting in Orange Park. The incident occurred on Hanging Moss Drive. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post.

No other detail were available. "Detectives are currently on scene and this is still an active investigation. Additional information will be released when it’s available," the post states.

