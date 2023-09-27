The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help identifying the Circle-K thief

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help identifying the below-pictured subject, who is wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting incident at Circle K at 804 Blanding Boulevard.

The incident occurred on September 15th at 1:10 a.m.

Please refer to case number (2023-023923) with any tips provided.

If you have any information about this incident or know who the subject may be, please call Detective J. Toon at (904) 463-7963 or reach out by email at jtoon@claysheriff.com.

callers can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

