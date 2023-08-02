Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in Wal-Mart theft

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in relation to a theft that took place at a Wal-Mart.

The theft occurred at 1580 Branan Field Rd. around 3:03 p.m. on Jul. 19.

CCSO said if you have any information or know who the subject is in the picture you are asked to call Deputy C. Cruzpena at 904-264-6512 or email at ccruzpena@claysheriff.com.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000. You can also submit a SaferWatch tip via the app. The sheriff’s office is asking that you refer to this case number (2023-018326).

