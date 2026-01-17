Clay County Sheriff’s Office responds to social media post after Clay High altercation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County School District are investigating a social media post by a Clay High School student that showed what looked like a firearm after a recent fight.

Officials say a threat assessment was done, including interviews and searches.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

They found the photo actually showed an airsoft pistol, not a real gun, and the post was about a previous altercation.

The investigation continues, but there are no confirmed threats to the school at this time.

To keep everyone safe, extra deputies will be on campus Tuesday morning as a precaution, CCSO said.

Authorities encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to say something. Tips can be reported using the SaferWatch or FortifyFL apps, or by calling (904) 264-6512.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.