Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 81-year-old man with altered mental status

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the community in locating James Whitehill Allison II, who was last seen today, September 25, between 09:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Mr. Allison, an 81-year-old male, stands at 5 feet 8 inches, weighs approximately 125 pounds, has a bald head with brown eyes, and is currently experiencing an altered mental status. Unfortunately, there is no available description of his clothing.

Mr. Allison left his residence driving a burgundy 2-door Ford Mustang with the Florida license plate AGN8J. The vehicle was spotted first in the Melbourne area and later in the Orlando, Florida region at 7:30 p.m. this evening.

Authorities are urging the public to share this alert with media partners in the Melbourne/Orlando viewing area in the hope of locating Mr. Allison. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please do not hesitate to contact law enforcement at 904-264-6512. Your assistance is crucial in ensuring his safe return.

