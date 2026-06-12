AAA launches campaign to address rising e-bike, e-scooter accidents among young riders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Auto Club Group is rolling out a new “E-Ride Ready” campaign aimed at helping parents navigate safety risks tied to the growing popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters ahead of summer.

At the heart of the campaign is a free E-Ride Safety Guide covering helmet selection, local laws, and how to set safety expectations before a child’s first ride.

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The campaign comes as injury data raises alarm. A U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission review found micromobility-related injuries rose an average of 23 percent from 2017 to 2022, resulting in an estimated 360,800 emergency department visits and 233 deaths across the U.S.

On Thursday evening, a 14-year-old Lake Asbury boy died after the motor scooter he was on was hit by a car.

“E-rides have spread so quickly that laws, infrastructure, and safety awareness haven’t kept pace,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That leaves many parents trying to figure out what’s safe, what’s allowed, and what rules to set.”

A key concern is helmet use. Medical experts say helmets significantly reduce the risk of serious head injuries, yet many young riders go without one or use helmets not rated for the higher speeds e-bikes and e-scooters can reach.

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Legal confusion adds another layer of risk. Rules governing rider age, helmet requirements, and where devices can operate vary widely by state and municipality. AAA urges families to review local laws before allowing children or teens to ride.

“E-bikes and e-scooters can be a fun and convenient way to get around, but they require more awareness and responsibility than many families expect,” Hart said. “When parents understand the risks and set clear expectations, they can help prevent crashes before they happen.”

The free E-Ride Safety Guide is available for download at sm.AAA/ERideReady. Or, you can view the guide below.

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