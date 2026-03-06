Clay County student facing charges after bringing loaded 9mm to high school

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A Clay County student is facing charges after authorities said he brought a loaded 9mm handgun to school. The male student is a senior at Ridgeview High School, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The gun was found in the student’s vehicle which was parked on school grounds, the news release states. “The school’s administration and school resource officer received a tip that the student may have a firearm in his vehicle,” the news release states.

The student is charged with the possessing a firearm on school property, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.