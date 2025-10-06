Clay County Supervisor of Elections announces return of ‘I Voted’ sticker contest for 2026

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office has announced the return of the ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest for the 2026 Primary and General Elections.

Residents of Clay County, aged 14 and older, are invited to submit their designs for a custom ‘I Voted’ sticker. The winning design will be reproduced into over 75,000 stickers for distribution during Early Voting and on Election Day.

Participants are encouraged to create original artwork using the guidelines and templates provided, focusing on themes related to Clay County, elections, and democracy. Both hand-drawn and digital submissions are accepted.

Submissions for the contest are open until Friday, December 5. For a complete list of guidelines, templates, and instructions on how to submit artwork, interested individuals can click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]