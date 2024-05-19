Clay County Supervisor of Elections launches 24/7 text message service to boost accessibility

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In a move to enhance communication and accessibility for voters, Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless has announced the launch of TextMyGov, a new messaging service. This service allows the public to send text messages to the Elections Office at any time, providing immediate answers to questions and concerns.

How to Use TextMyGov:

To ask a question or report an issue, text HI to 904-297-2122

Users will be prompted to enter keywords such as “Vote by Mail,” “precinct,” or “Early Voting”

The system will respond with answers or links to relevant information on the Elections Office’s website

Additionally, TextMyGov allows voters to sign up for election-related notifications, including important dates like Voter Registration deadlines, Election Day, the availability of Sample Ballots, and the start of Early Voting.

How to Sign Up for Notifications:

Opt-in by texting CLAYVOTES to 91896

Confirm your choice when prompted. You can opt-out at any time by texting STOP to 91896

This new communication tool will help enhance our community engagement and add a simple, convenient way for voters to contact the Clay County office.

For further information, contact the Elections Office at (904) 269-6350 or visit ClayElections.gov.

