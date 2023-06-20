Clay County wants your opinion on how to spend money for community improvements

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents will soon have the chance to tell local leaders how they want money spent in their neighborhood.

It’s part of the county’s community development grant program.

The county is having four more public meetings to hear your ideas on how federal dollars can improve local communities. You can weigh in on where you’d like to see those dollars spent -- from infrastructure improvements to housing rehabilitation to other quality-of-life benefits. The following two meetings are scheduled for next week.

The remaining meetings will take place at:

Jun. 20 at 6 p.m. - Fleming Island Library - 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

Jun. 26 at 6 p.m. - Keystone Heights Pavilion - 555 S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

June 29 at 6 p.m. - Orange Park Library - 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park

Jul. 25 at 5 p.m. - Administration Building - 477 Houston St., Green Cove Springs

