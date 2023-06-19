Local

Summer free lunch for children in Clay County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Summer isn't just for kids-adults look forward to it as well! Stop by any Clay County Library branch to pick up a new book for yourself to enjoy.

Summer free lunch Summer isn't just for kids-adults look forward to it as well! Stop by any Clay County Library branch to pick up a new book for yourself to enjoy. (Clay County Public Library)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Public Library, in partnership with Clay County Public Schools, will provide FREE lunch for children ages 18 years

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<and under at select libraries.

From 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. children will receive a free meal at the following library locations;

  • Middleburg-Clay Hill Library - Monday and Wednesday
  • Orange Park Library - Tuesday and Thursday

All meals must be eaten on-site, at the library.

For more information on this and other events hosted this summer, visit the Clay County Library homepage.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps

Most Read