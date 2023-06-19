Summer free lunch for children in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Public Library, in partnership with Clay County Public Schools, will provide FREE lunch for children ages 18 years
From 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. children will receive a free meal at the following library locations;
- Middleburg-Clay Hill Library - Monday and Wednesday
- Orange Park Library - Tuesday and Thursday
All meals must be eaten on-site, at the library.
For more information on this and other events hosted this summer, visit the Clay County Library homepage.