A missing 3-year-old found safe after more than 17 hours of searching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is now reunited with her 3-year-old daughter.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It comes after the child was reported missing for more than 17 hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, search efforts began to find 3-year-old Tahiry Brown.

Family members said Tahiry was dropped off at a babysitter’s house Sunday.

Police said Tahiry was last seen on Ken Knight Drive with 49-year-old Jamall Mayfield, who is her grandfather.

And around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Tahiry was found at the Vista Landing Apartments, on Cleveland Road, about 2 miles from Ken Knight Drive.

“I cried,” said Jamya Mayfield, Tahiry’s mom. “I grabbed my baby and I just held her tight, I said mommy been looking for you, mommy just been looking so hard for you.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Update: 3-year-old located safe after overnight search

Tahiry was reunited with her mom.

“I’m feeling relieved,” said Jamya. “I got my baby and I thank all y’all for the help and for everybody that was searching, looking high, looking low for her.”

The woman whose apartment Tahiry was found in said her husband is friends with Jamall Mayfield.

And she said she took her son to a nearby park Sunday and ran into both Tahiry and Jamall.

“I picked them up and it was hot,” said Katie Smith. “I just brought them back to my house, I fed her grapes, oatmeal, chicken sandwiches, and I let them watch cartoons.”

And the whole time, she had no idea Tahiry was reported missing.

READ: 9-year-old Jacksonville girl found safe after Florida Missing Child Alert issued

“I came outside, and they were all outside screaming for their baby and she showed me a picture of her,” said Katie.

Now Tahiry is safe and sound in the arms of her family.

Action News Jax asked JSO if there will be charges filed in this case, as of Monday at 9:36 a.m. JSO said the incident is still active and investigators are working through the information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.