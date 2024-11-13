Clay County woman gets gift of being first-time home owner with help of Habitat for Humanity

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers hard at work Wednesday morning and afternoon in Green Cove Springs to give one lucky Clay County woman the gift of being a first time home owner.

“We’re just kind of putting the finishing touches on the house, as far as the landscaping goes,” explained Alpha Foundations volunteer Christian Tricquet. “Today we’re raking out the field dirt as well as laying some sod.”

It’s all part of Habitat for Humanity’s effort to combat homelessness and high housing costs with affordable housing requiring no down payments and non-costly loan options.

Wednesday morning’s home will be going to one Clay County single mother in need. Her name is Keri and Habitat officials tell Action News Jax she’s currently working two jobs just to make ends meet.

“She’s living in like a trailer, the roofing is just leaking and after the past two storms the landlord I believe also put like a tarp, but that blew off, I mean, the conditions are not the best for her and her kids,” explained Clay County Habitat for Humanity executive director Carolina Morrow.

Habitat leaders here hope a stable home just in time for the holidays, can be life changing for families and for children like Keri’s.

“When they have the stability to have a home, [the children] can just concentrate on other things like being good in math or whatever it is and be successful,” Morrow said.

The home is expected to be ready for move in by the end of November.

If you’re interested in applying for home ownership through Habitat for Humanity, you can find all the needed info by clicking the link here

