Video: St. Johns County deputy smashes out window after finding dog locked in hot car

A St. Johns County deputy busted the window out of a car Sunday because a dog was locked inside.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a dog locked inside a car in the parking lot of Home Depot on Durbin Pavilion Drive, a sheriff’s office social media post states.

“Deputy Parker arrived and located the dog in distress,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post states. “The car was not running, the doors were locked, and all windows were up.”

Witnesses told Deputies the dog had been left inside the car for at least 15 minutes, and because of the hot temperature outside, Deputy Parker broke the side window and the dog was safely removed from the car, the post states.

Sunday’s high in St. Augustine was 82 degrees making the temperature in the car as high as 100-plus degrees, according to the sheriff’s office.

The post did not state if the car/pet owner was cited. Action News Jax has reached out to the sheriff’s office and has not yet heard back.

