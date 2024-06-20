Clay County BCC approves agreement to have sheriff’s office take over school security

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Starting in August, Clay County Schools resource officers will report to the sheriff’s office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners approved the agreement on Wednesday night.

Clay County Schools disbanded its police department last year meaning school security is now back in the hands of the sheriff’s office.

Read: Clay County Sheriff’s Office taking over school security

In the agreement, the school board set aside more than $6 million for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for expenses from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. The school district will make those payments to the county every month.

If the sheriff’s office goes over expenses, the school board will be responsible for covering it, and the agreement says that if there are any disputes over whether payments or expenses are legal, the county may terminate the deal. The county can also use the funds at its discretion if disputes arise.

The agreement is set to kick in on July 1.

Read: Jacksonville City Council to vote on the Community Benefits Agreement part of Jags stadium deal

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.