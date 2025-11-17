Clay County to celebrate new fire stations 1 and 22 on December 4

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is set to celebrate the construction of Fire Stations 1 and 22 on December 4 at 12:00 p.m. at the new Station 1 site off Brannan Mill Boulevard.

Station 1 marks the first new service location for Clay County Fire Rescue in over 25 years and will serve the rapidly urbanizing central part of the county along State Road 23 and Blanding Boulevard corridors.

Station 22 is relocating from Pine Avenue on Fleming Island to a new site on County Road 220 near Arena Road to provide faster service from a centralized location.

The event will bring together community members and Clay County leaders to mark this significant development in local emergency services.

