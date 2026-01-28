Clay County to host Career Fair for high school students Feb. 5

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County will host a Career Fair on Feb. 5 at the Clay County Fairgrounds, providing high school juniors and seniors with opportunities to connect with nearly 100 businesses, colleges, and military recruiters.

This Career Fair is designed as a one-stop shop for students seeking to explore career options, enlist in the military, or discover post-secondary education programs. It presents a valuable chance for attendees to network, ask questions, and set their post-graduation plans into motion.

Due to limited space, priority will be given to seniors in 12th grade, allowing them first access to meet potential employers and recruiters.

Students are required to obtain a permission slip from their school’s College & Career Coach and return it signed by a parent to attend the event. This process is crucial as the fair may reach capacity quickly.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to dress in professional attire and bring a stack of resumes to make a favorable first impression.

