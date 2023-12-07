Clay County kid will be competing in ‘MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays’

A Clay County kid will soon be in the national spotlight on a show that’s airing on FOX30.

Action News Jax introduces you to 9-year-old Landon Brown, a contestant on upcoming episodes of “MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays.”

Landon filmed the show in Los Angeles, seeing the sights.

“Like the Hollywood sign, the Walk of Stars, and even the Los Angeles Zoo,” Landon said.

And showing off his cooking skills. Don’t let the cute curls fool you -- this kid has some real chops.

“My favorite dish to make is either pasta, seafood,” Landon said. “Seafood has color and it’s just one of my favorite things to eat. And you can add a lot of sauces and flavors to them.”

Judging those sauces and flavors, the toughest critic, Chef Gordon Ramsey.

“He’s really nice, but he will correct you if you make a mistake. Like one time, he called my friend a donut because he made a big mistake,” Landon said.

Landon said his love of cooking started with YouTube videos. It’s given him a chance to be creative, compete on a national stage and have an experience he’ll never forget.

“All my friends in my competition out there, I had fun with you guys. And remember to text in the group chat, please!” Landon said.

You can watch Landon and his friends on “MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays” on FOX30. It’s a two-night event airing this Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m.

