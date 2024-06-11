Clay County leaders hosting meetings on how to spend dollars from Community Development Block Grant

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Government wants the community’s input on how to spend federal dollars and is hosting several public meetings throughout June and July.

Clay County officials said the goal is to learn where federal dollars can go to improve the quality of life in the county as part of the Community Development Block Grant program.

Community members will get to provide input on how those dollars should be spent from benefitting low and moderate-income persons to eliminating slums or blight.

A list of the meetings and their times are below, but for those who can’t make it, comments can be sent to the county by emailing cdbg@claycountygov.com, calling 904-541-3814 or mailing a letter to the Department of Economic Development, located at 477 Houston St., 3rd Floor, Planning & Zoning Division, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.

Here is a list of the Community Block Grant program meetings:

Community Development Black Grant program (Clay County BCC) (Clay County BCC)

