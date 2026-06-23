Clay County Library launches ‘Art the Card’ contest for library card designs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Public Library System is hosting an art contest, Art the Card, for Clay County residents between June 20 and July 18. The contest seeks artwork for special limited-edition library cards and promotional materials. Winning designs will feature the theme “America 250,” commemorating the United States semiquincentennial.

Winners will be announced on July 31.

The contest aims to gather artwork for Library Card Sign-Up Month in September 2026. The “America 250” theme honors the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. All Clay County residents, regardless of age, are eligible to participate.

Amateur artists will compete in four age groups: age 5 and under; ages 6 to 11; ages 12 to 18; and ages 19 and older. Professional artists and staff will be grouped and judged in a separate category. Professional status will be determined at the discretion of the judging panel.

Entries can be submitted at any Clay County Public Library branch or by email. The submission period begins at 9:00 a.m. on June 20 and concludes at 5:00 p.m. on July 18. Digital artwork submissions must include a scanned and signed entry form and be sent to ptlibrary@claycountygov.com. Late entries will not be accepted.

A panel of Clay County Board of County Commissioners staff will judge entries between July 20 and July 23. Staff members of the judging panel and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate. Each person is limited to one entry.

Artwork must measure 10.5 inches by 6.6 inches. A plain white border may be included if necessary. Digital artwork must be submitted as a flattened PDF file, not exceeding 25 MB. All digital submissions must be in CMYK color mode and at least 300 DPI.

Prizes will be awarded to the first-place winner in each amateur age group and to the first-place winner in the professional artist category. Second- and third-place winners in each category will receive a certificate.

First-place winning artwork may be featured on limited-edition library cards and marketing and promotional materials starting Sept. 1 while supplies last.

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