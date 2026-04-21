Clay County seeks votes in statewide contest for student-named street sweeper

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is hoping to secure a second consecutive win in a statewide competition highlighting creatively designed government vehicles.

Voting is now open for the 2026 Vehicle Graphics Contest hosted by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Last year, a Clay County Fire Rescue truck took first place in the contest. This year, the county has entered a student-named street sweeper called “Sweep Dreams.”

The name was chosen by students at Tynes Elementary School as part of a county-wide naming contest.

County officials are encouraging the public to vote and help “Sweep Dreams” stand out among entries from across the state.

To cast your vote, click here.

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