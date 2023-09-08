Clay County’s Fugitive Friday wanted on fraud charges for exploiting the elderly

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — This week’s fugitive is 44-year-old Kenya Aliciae Whitaker. Clay County Sheriff’s Office currently has an arrest warrant for Whitaker on seven 7 counts of Fraud on a person over the age of 60, and one count of exploitation of the elderly.

Whitaker’s last known address is in the 8700 block of Barco Road in the Jacksonville area.

CCSO is asking anyone with information on the fugitive’s whereabouts to call CCSO’s non-emergency number at 904-264-6512.

Or, submit an anonymous tip through the SaferWatch app or you can dial First Coast Crimestoppers at **TIPS

