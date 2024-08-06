First Alert Weather: Black Creek flooding reaches over 19 feet, water begins entering homes

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says the water level at Black Creek in Middleburg has reached 19.08 feet.

The team says that water begins entering homes along the creek at 19 feet, so residents in the area must be prepared.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Clay County’s Emergency Management Division is actively watching the water levels and will respond accordingly.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

