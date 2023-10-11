Have you seen him? Orange Park police looking for a missing juvenile

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department said it needs the community’s help locating Angelo Taylor.

Angelo is a runaway juvenile who went missing at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black jogger pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information that may help OPPD locate Angelo is asked to call 904-264-5555.

We are currently searching for runaway juvenile Angelo Taylor. He was last seen in the area of 753 Park Av around 11pm. He was wearing a white shirt with black jogger pants and red shoes. If you have any information that may help us locate Angelo, contact us at 904-264-5555. pic.twitter.com/HdX07tgKoQ — Orange Park Police (@OPPoliceDept) October 11, 2023

