Person killed in crash on Blanding in Orange Park, Florida Highway Patrol says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A woman died in a crash on Blanding Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the crash happened around 1:47 p.m. The woman was driving a sedan southbound on Blanding and got into the left turn lane at Bolton Road.

An SUV being driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center lane, FHP said.

The sedan “failed to yield right of way by making a left turn in front of the path” of the SUV, FHP said in a news release.

The SUV hit the right side of the sedan. Both drivers were taken to HCA Florida Orange Park and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Troopers are still working to identify the woman who was driving the sedan.

